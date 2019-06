Almost $12 trillion of investment grade corporate and government bonds have negative yields, predominately in Europe and Japan, according to Barclays data, the Financial Times reports. That’s the largest amount since the middle of 2016 when the UK voted to leave the European Union and the Bank of England restarted its bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing (QE), in response.

https://qz.com/1647791/12-trillion-of-negative-yielding-bonds-are-a-distress-signal/