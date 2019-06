Jobs are more plentiful, the overall economy has been on an upswing, and yet one-third of Americans say they need to work a side job to pay their routine expenses, according to a new survey. And nearly half — 45% — of U.S. workers earn additional income outside of their primary career, a recent Bankrate survey found.

