2019 In Review---The Year Of History's Greatest Bubble

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, January 4th, 2020

Yet “Bubble” these days has no part in conventional analysis or dialogue – for central bankers, economists or market pundits. To even utter the word on CNBC or Bloomberg would suggest one is hopelessly detached from reality. From my vantage point, bullishness and New Paradigm thinking these days rivals that of the early-2000 peak. Today’s faith in central banking is unrivaled – the willingness to embrace egregious excess unmatched.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

http://creditbubblebulletin.blogspot.com/2020/01/weekly-commentary-2019-in-review.html

 

