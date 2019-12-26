2020 Rebound? Fergitdaboudit!

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, December 26th, 2019

Even Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned that China's economy could face tremendous downward pressure in 2020.An advisor to the People's Bank of China (PBoC) warned earlier this month that the country's GDP would decelerate through 2025.

Last month, we noted that China's credit growth plunged to the weakest pace since 2017 as a continued collapse in shadow banking, weak corporate demand for credit, and seasonal effects all signaled that China's economy would slow through 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/global-economy-will-likely-remain-sluggish-2020

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.