2020 Rebound? Fergitdaboudit!

Even Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned that China's economy could face tremendous downward pressure in 2020.An advisor to the People's Bank of China (PBoC) warned earlier this month that the country's GDP would decelerate through 2025.

Last month, we noted that China's credit growth plunged to the weakest pace since 2017 as a continued collapse in shadow banking, weak corporate demand for credit, and seasonal effects all signaled that China's economy would slow through 2020.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/global-economy-will-likely-remain-sluggish-2020