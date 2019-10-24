$3 Trillion In Transfer Payments---Not The Greatest Economy Ever

If employment was indeed as strong as reported by government agencies, then social benefits would not be comprising a record high of 22% of real disposable incomes. Here is the breakdown: 40 million Americans on food stamps; An estimated 50% of the 330 million Americans in this country get at least one federal benefit, according to the Census Bureau; An estimated 63 million get Social Security; 59.9 million get Medicare; 75 million get Medicaid; 5 million get housing subsidies; and 4 million get Veterans’ benefits.

