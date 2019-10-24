$3 Trillion In Transfer Payments---Not The Greatest Economy Ever

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, October 24th, 2019

If employment was indeed as strong as reported by government agencies, then social benefits would not be comprising a record high of 22% of real disposable incomes. Here is the breakdown: 40 million Americans on food stamps; An estimated 50% of the 330 million Americans in this country get at least one federal benefit, according to the Census Bureau; An estimated 63 million get Social Security; 59.9 million get Medicare; 75 million get Medicaid; 5 million get housing subsidies; and 4 million get Veterans’ benefits.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

