$300 Billion Of QE4? You Bet Your Sweet Bippy!

After a month of constant verbal gymnastics by the Fed - and its army of sycophants who can't think creatively or originally and merely parrot their echo chamber in hopes of a blue checkmark and likes/retweets - that the recent launch of $60 billion in T-Bill purchases is anything but QE (whatever you do, don't call it "QE 4", just call it "NOT QE" please), two weeks ago one bank finally had the guts to say what was so obvious to anyone who isn't challenged by simple logic: the Fed's "NOT QE" is really "QE."

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/qe-or-not-qe-here-markets-answer-one-simple-chart