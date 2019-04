The glimpse of Julian Assange being dragged from the Ecuadorean embassy in London is an emblem of the times. Might against right. Muscle against the law. Indecency against courage. Six policemen manhandled a sick journalist, his eyes wincing against his first natural light in almost seven years.

https://www.mintpressnews.com/john-pilger-julian-assange-arrest-warning-history/257337/