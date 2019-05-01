The Donald's "No Coercion" And Anti-Socialism Sham

In his State of the Union address on February 5, Donald Trump received rapturous applause from Republicans for his declaration, "America was founded on liberty and independence — not government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free, and we will stay free." But this uplifting sentiment cannot survive even a brief glance at the federal statute book or the heavy-handed enforcement tactics by federal, state, and local bureaucracies across the nation. In reality, the threat of government punishment permeates Ameri-cans’ daily lives more than ever before.....

