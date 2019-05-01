The Donald's "No Coercion" And Anti-Socialism Sham

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, May 1st, 2019

In his State of the Union address on February 5, Donald Trump received rapturous applause from Republicans for his declaration, "America was founded on liberty and independence — not government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free, and we will stay free." But this uplifting sentiment cannot survive even a brief glance at the federal statute book or the heavy-handed enforcement tactics by federal, state, and local bureaucracies across the nation. In reality, the threat of government punishment permeates Ameri-cans’ daily lives more than ever before.....

