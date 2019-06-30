Why America Needs A Paradigm Shift From The Bipartisan Statist Consensus

Oh, yes, I know how the mainstream media is portraying the “big” differences between the Democrats and President Trump but that’s just because their mindsets are stuck in the statist paradigm. For a person whose mind is stuck in the statist paradigm, the various candidates within the paradigm appear to have monumental differences. But once a person breaks out of the statist paradigm, he realizes that the differences between the various Democratic and Republicans candidates are minor and really go to degree, not principle.

https://www.fff.org/2019/06/28/what-america-needs-is-a-paradigm-shift/