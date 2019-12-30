Average US Family Can't Afford A Home In 71% Of The Country

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, December 30th, 2019

More Americans are getting priced out of purchasing homes than ever, as soaring prices continue to outpace wages, according to a new report. ATTOM Data Solutions' Q4 2019 US Home Affordability Report says the average wage earner can't purchase a home in 344 out of 486 counties, or about 71% of the US.

The report revealed the top five largest populated counties where median-priced homes outpaced wages in Q4 that made it unaffordable to the average American -- were in Los Angeles County, CA; Maricopa County (Phoenix), AZ; San Diego County, CA; Orange County, CA (outside Los Angeles) and Miami-Dade County, FL. The top ten least affordable counties in Q4 were: Kings County, NY; Dallas County, TX; Riverside County, CA; Queens County, NY; and San Bernardino County, CA.

