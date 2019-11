It's the "Greatest Economy Ever," right? Well, it depends on who you ask. For instance, a new report sheds light on 53 million Americans, or about 44% of all US workers, aged 18 to 64, are considered low-wage and low-skilled. Many of these folks are stuck in the gig economy, making approximately $10.22 per hour, and they bring home less than $20,000 per year, according to a Brookings Institution report.

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/53-million-americans-drowning-cycle-low-wage-work