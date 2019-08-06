6 Charts Showing How The American Middle Class Drowned In Debt Just To Maintain Its Lifestyle

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

New data suggests that the US is doing everything possible to repeat the 2008 financial crisis.  America's middle class is sinking further into debt simply to maintain its middle class lifestyle, according to a new report from the WSJ , and its enabler has been none other than the Federal Reserve, which has continued to make borrowing extremely easy thanks to artificially low interest rates that are once again sliding lower.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-08-05/6-charts-showing-how-american-middle-class-drowned-debt-just-maintain-its-lifestyle

