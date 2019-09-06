$738 Billion And Done: The Fed's Balance Sheet Is Still Obese

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, September 6th, 2019

Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet fell by $20 billion, to $3.76 trillion, as of the balance sheet for the week ended September 4, released this afternoon. This brought the balance sheet to the lowest level since September 2013. So far this year, the Fed has shed $314 billion in assets. Since the beginning of the “balance sheet normalization” process, the Fed has shed $700 billion. Since peak-QE in January 2015, it has shed $738 billion:

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/09/05/federal-reserve-sheds-20-billion-in-assets-august-sloughs-off-mbs-adds-treasuries-shifts-to-short-term-t-bills/

 

