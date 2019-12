...... markets have run up sharply over the last couple of months due to the Federal Reserve once again intervening into the markets. However, the hopes are that US economic growth is going to accelerate going into 2020 which should translate into a resurgence of corporate earnings. However, if recent CFNAI readings are any indication, investors may want to alter their growth assumptions heading into next year.

https://realinvestmentadvice.com/the-most-important-overlooked-economic-number/