Something "odd" happened as the Fed prematurely ended its rate hike cycle and cut rates 3 times starting this summer: while banks were quick to trim the interest they pay on deposits to match the Fed's cuts (and in the case of some "retail banks" like Goldman, even cut ahead of the Fed) they pushed the rates they charge on credit cards to all time highs.

