Adam Schiff: Grifter, Racketeer, Warmonger And Bagman For Ukrainian Arms Mogul

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, October 1st, 2019

Schiff’s well documented anti-Putin obsession may have something to do with a billionaire, military complex, and oligarch patron from Ukraine. How and why, well as it turns out, Adam Schiff is an owned hatchet man of major Ukrainian arms dealer by the name Igor Pasternak. Oh yeah, Schiff is so far up Igor’s backside…I’ll just leave it at that, but it does give credence to his nick-name “pencil-neck.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://americaoutloud.com/adam-schiff-grifter-racketeer-warmonger-here-is-what-is-behind-his-idiocy-and-radical-hysteria/

