Adam's Schiff Show---Not An Inquiry, Just A Made-For-TV Spectacle

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, November 13th, 2019

As a matter of due process, Schiff’s made-for-TV spectacle is a bad joke. That was underscored this past weekend when (a) Democrats gave Republicans a ridiculously short deadline to propose their own witnesses, whom Chairman Schiff reserved the right to veto; (b) Republicans duly proposed witnesses on the issues of Democrats’ collusion with Ukraine in the 2016 election campaign and in possible corruption; and (c) Schiff, as predictably as sunrise, ruled the GOP’s witnesses irrelevant.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/469880-adam-schiffs-ham-sandwich-not-an-inquiry-just-a-show

