Adam's Schiff Show: The Moscow Show Trials With An Assist From The Spanish Inquisition

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, November 19th, 2019

And anyone who takes in the nauseating spectacle of Congressman Adam Schiff’s House Intel Committee impeachment process can see that shredding of norms on full shameless display, where the attempted defense of nakedly absurd charges against the president is thwarted by a chicane of deceitful rules outside any concept of due process, concocted by Mr. Schiff and his task force of Lawfare hustlers — no right to call witnesses, no right of cross-examination, and no right to argue that set of rules cribbed from the Stalin show trials by way of the Spanish Inquisition.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/11/james-howard-kunstler/entertaining-questions/

 

 

