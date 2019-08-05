Afghanistan: In Search Of Monsters To Keep The Warfare State In $

America, John Quincy Adams said in 1821, “goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own.” That’s as good a summary ever spoken of the non-interventionist position.

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) disagrees. He opposes President Trump’s quest for a peace agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan as “reckless and dangerous,” entailing “severe risk to the homeland.”

https://original.antiwar.com/thomas-knapp/2019/08/04/afghanistan-in-search-of-monsters-to-not-destroy/