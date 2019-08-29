Afghanistan: Putting Irrational Hope Before Depressing Experience

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, August 29th, 2019

Continued U.S. involvement is no answer. Already Americans have been fighting in Afghanistan longer than the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, and Korean War combined. Washington’s military commitment peaked in 2011 with 100,000 military personnel, backed by 40,000 more from NATO and other nations. Even then, the U.S. was unable to achieve anything that might resemble victory and there is no political support to move back to those troop levels.

 

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/afghanistan-putting-irrational-hope-before-depressing-experience/

 

 

