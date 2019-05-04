After Mueller Time: Ever Deeper Into The Dark

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, May 4th, 2019

Mr. Barr’s stolid demeanor during the Wednesday session was a refreshing reminder of what it means to be not insane in the long-running lunatic degeneration of national politics. Of course, the reason for the continued hysteria among Democrats is that the two-year solemn inquiry by the august former FBI Director, Mr. Mueller, is being revealed daily as a mendacious fraud with criminal overtones running clear through Democratic ranks beyond even the wicked Hillary Clinton to the sainted former president Obama, who may have supervised his party’s collusion with foreign officials to interfere in the 2016 election.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/deeper-into-the-dark/

