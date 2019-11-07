After The Brink In The Middle East: Washington In Retreat, New Alignments Breaking Out

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, November 7th, 2019

The Middle East that is emerging from the current crisis may be very different than the one that existed before those cruise missiles and drones tipped over the chessboard. The Yemen war might finally end. Iran may, at least partly, break out of the political and economic blockade that Saudi Arabia, the US, and Israel has imposed on it. Syria’s civil war will recede. And the Americans, who have dominated the Middle East since 1945, will become simply one of several international players in the region, along with China, Russia, India, and the European Union.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://original.antiwar.com/hallinan/2019/11/06/the-new-middle-east-thats-coming/

 

