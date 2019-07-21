Aggression By Any Other Name: The Washington War Party's Economic Warfare Against Much Of The World

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, July 21st, 2019

US President Donald Trump has based his foreign policy on a series of harsh economic blockades, each designed to frighten, coerce, and even starve the target country into submitting to American demands. While the practice is less violent than a military attack, and the blockade is through financial means rather than the navy, the consequences are often dire for civilian populations. As such, economic blockades by the United States should be scrutinized by the United Nations Security Council under international law and the UN Charter.

 

 

 

 

