Ai Weiwei Defends Julian Assange, Praises Hong Kong Demonstrators

What Julian did is just providing a possibility in 21st century to give those information being held by the state structures in many ways. Dark, unspeakable matters that couldn't be shown to the public. However, if a democracy limits certain important informations, you limit the freedom of the public, the knowledge and the possibility to make a choice. So if the individual cannot make a free choice what kind of freedom are we talking about? What Assange did is extremely valuable. And this is injustice from the UK to put him in jail for whatever the reason.....

https://www.repubblica.it/esteri/2019/06/14/news/ai_weiwei_why_hong_kong_can_be_a_new_tiananmen_and_assange_is_a_political_prisoner_-228753822/?refresh_ce