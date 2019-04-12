Alan Dershowitz: No Difference Between Wikileaks And The Pentagon Papers

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, April 12th, 2019

Before WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gained asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012, he and his British legal team asked me to fly to London to provide legal advice about United States law relating to espionage and press freedom. I cannot disclose what advice I gave them, but I can say that I believed then, and still believe now, that there is no constitutional difference between WikiLeaks and the New York Times.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/438578-alan-dershowitz-is-julian-assange-another-pentagon-papers-case

 

 

