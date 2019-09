Back in the George W. Bush regime, President Bush was trying to get the UN to support his resolution to go to war against Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Yemen voted no. U.S. Secretary of State James Baker is reported to have said, “That will be the most expensive vote they ever cast.” U.S foreign aid to Yemen was cut off.

https://www.fff.org/2019/09/26/from-the-anti-russia-brouhaha-to-the-ukraine-brouhaha/