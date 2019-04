In what is being called a "nightmare come true" for freight brokers and carriers, Amazon did what it traditionally does every time it enters a new market, and took its own digital freight brokerage platform live while undercutting prevailing market prices by 26% to 33% in the latest deflationary race to the pricing bottom in order to grab market share, according to FreightWaves.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-28/nightmare-come-true-amazon-launches-freight-brokerage-slashes-prices-30