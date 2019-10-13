American Democracy Imperiled---The Deep State Goes For Permanent Coup

The agencies’ new trick is inserting themselves into domestic politics using leaks and media pressure. The “intel chiefs” meeting was just the first in a series of similar stories, many following the pattern in which a document was created, passed from department from department, and leaked......Many Americans don’t see this because they’re not used to waking up in a country where you’re not sure who the president will be by nightfall. They don’t understand that this predicament is worse than having a bad president.

https://taibbi.substack.com/p/were-in-a-permanent-coup