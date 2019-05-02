Americans Can't Afford To Buy A Home In 70% Of The Country

Even at a time of low interest rates and rising wages, Americans simply can’t afford a home in more than 70% of the country, according to CBS. Out of 473 US counties that were analyzed in a recent report, 335 listed median home prices were more than what average wage earners could afford. According to the report from ATTOM Data Solutions, these counties included Los Angeles and San Diego in California, as well as places like Maricopa County in Arizona.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-29/americans-cant-afford-buy-home-70-country