Candidate Trump won by saying the unemployment rate was fake; thereby touching a nerve unspoken outside of America’s workforce. It has manifested in several ways during his first term, but the most interesting (I would say regretful) dynamic has been his total embrace of the same economic metric he once ruthlessly mocked.

