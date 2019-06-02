Another Day, Another Tariff---This Time India Gets The Short Straw

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, June 2nd, 2019

President Trump has a victory present for newly re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi - and it's the economic equivalent of a flaming bag of shit on India's doorstep. In his latest act of aggressive protectionism in what has already been an action-packed week, Trump late Friday announced that his administration was terminating India's designation as a developing nation under a trade program that allowed Indian exporters to ship 2,000 products into the US duty free.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-06-01/trump-declares-trade-war-india-imposes-new-tariffs

