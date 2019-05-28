Another Economic Warning Signal: Freight Market Shifts Into Lower Gear

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, May 28th, 2019

Sagging prices and mixed economic signals are casting a cloud over the U.S. freight market as bad weather and trade concerns bog down the spring shipping season. Demand for moving consumer products, industrial parts and other goods has been pulling back, according to transportation experts and some freight-industry measures, just at the time when freight operators start gearing up for a seasonal shipping surge that typically peaks between July and September

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/freight-market-shifts-into-lower-gear-11558690202?shareToken=st891744644b034af5b0cc32b069e2f34e

 

 

 

