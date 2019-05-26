Another Smoking Gun: Why The Douma "Gas Attack" Was A Jihadist False Flag

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, May 26th, 2019

Consider what this tells us. A fake chemical attack incident was used to justify military aggression against Syria by the USA, UK and France. The entire western mainstream media promoted the anti-Syrian and anti-Russian narrative to justify that attack. The supposedly neutral international watchdog, the OPCW, was manipulated by the NATO powers to produce a highly biased report that omits the findings of its own engineers. Which can only call into doubt the neutrality and reliability of the OPCW in its findings on the Skripals too.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2019/05/the-world-what-is-really-happening/

 

 

