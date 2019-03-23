Another War Anniversary: 20 Years Since The Demented Bill Clinton/NATO War On Serbia

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, March 23rd, 2019

Twenty years later, Operation Allied force has been all but forgotten in the United States. In a country that has been waging nonstop war on terrorism for almost the entire 21st century, the 1999 NATO air war is but a footnote in modern American history. Serbs, however, still seethe at the injustice and hypocrisy of it all. The bombed-out ruins of the old Yugoslav Ministry of Defense, Radio Television of Serbia headquarters and other buildings serve as constant, painful reminders of the horrors endured by the Serbian people in service of NATO’s credibility.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://original.antiwar.com/Brett_Wilkins/2019/03/22/killing-for-credibility-a-look-back-at-the-1999-nato-air-war-on-serbia/

 

 

 

 

