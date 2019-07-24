Armor Up! Fed will be in "Panic Mode" When a Recession Hits

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 24th, 2019

If the signs of a recession, like weakness in trucking volume and manufacturing PMIs, prove true, the Fed will be in panic mode, according to Jeffrey Gundlach. The economy will weaken, rates will go up and the Fed will have to “do something,” to protect against a “spiral” of higher rates feeding and slower growth.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.advisorperspectives.com/articles/2019/07/24/gundlach-fed-will-be-in-panic-mode-when-a-recession-hits?bt_ee=6ao93TL%2FiTeVfidlHchzjrKbBde8iEQebKFJZMoem%2F2on2NAub8JB%2FiD62n66ib5&bt_ts=1563989771084&textlink=

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.