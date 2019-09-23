Art Of The Swamp Deal At Work: Trump's Trade Nannies Spare Electric-Powered Skateboards

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, September 23rd, 2019

The Trump administration has excluded Christmas tree lights, a series of pet supplies, plastic drinking straws and hundreds of other products from a 25 percent duty President Donald Trump imposed on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, .......Other products on the three lists of tariff exclusions include certain single-speed bikes, water drinking fountains for pets, various types of pumps, heat exchangers, compressors, chest-type coolers, upright freezers, household water filter cartridges, anesthesia masks, electric-powered skateboards, three-wheeled carriages used by people with disabilities, chain-link fence panels, tractor-trailer skirts, x-ray tables, wick-burning torches for outdoor use, and dog harnesses and dog leashes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.politico.com/story/2019/09/19/hundreds-of-chinese-goods-exempted-from-trumps-tariffs-1753322

 

 

