Assange, Manning And Imperial Washington's Pact With The Devil

That’s why U.S. officials and many American establishment types are so angry with Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange. It is the same reason they are still so angry with Edward Snowden. And all the other whistleblowers who have revealed the national-security state’s dark-side practices to the American people. They’ve all violated the pact! They have brought the national-security state’s dark-side practices into the consciousnesses of the American people, which raises the possibility that people’s long-dormant consciences might start operating again.

https://www.fff.org/2019/04/15/assange-manning-and-americas-pact-with-the-devil/