Aston Martin Shares Plunge: Even The Fat Cats Are Leavng The Party

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, July 25th, 2019

Aston Martin is the latest automaker confirming what we have been pointing out for 18 months – that the global automobile market has entered a significant recession......Shares of the automaker plunged after it forecast wholesale units of 6,300 to 6,500, down from 7,100 to 7,300 units that the company guided for in February, before confirming this guidance as recently as May. Shares are now about 58% lower than their October IPO price.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-24/aston-margin-automakers-stock-crushed-more-20-after-slashing-2019-guidance

