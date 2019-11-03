At Least She Told You! Elizabeth Warren Wants To Pay for Medicare for All With a $9 Trillion Tax That Will Hit the Middle Class

But there is a commonly accepted term for a plan that requires companies to send payments to the federal government in order to finance government programs. That word is tax. And that is essentially what this is—a nearly $9 trillion payroll tax (or, perhaps, a head tax with some small-business carve outs). It is thus hard to see this as anything other than a massive middle-class tax hike.

https://reason.com/2019/11/01/elizabeth-warren-wants-to-pay-for-medicare-for-all-with-a-9-trillion-tax-that-will-hit-the-middle-class/