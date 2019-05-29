At West Point, VP Pence Bellows For Perpetual War

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

The content of this bellicose, and banal, speech should have been remarkable; should have raised Americans’ collective "spidey-sense." Instead, hardly anyone noticed that Pence, like a Punxsutawney groundhog, was veritably predicting many more years of winter (read: warfare). Still, the vice president’s oratory was disturbing on a number of levels.

First off, he bragged about President Trump’s absurd military budget and explained that the cadets should be honored to join "an Army that’s better equipped, better trained, and better supplied than any United States Army in the history of this country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://original.antiwar.com/Danny_Sjursen/2019/05/27/the-pence-prophesy-vp-predicts-perpetual-war-at-the-west-point-graduation/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.