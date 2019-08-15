Attention Must Be Paid! Proliferating Hindenburg Omens And Titanic Syndromes

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, August 15th, 2019

For one thing, there has been a cluster of “Hindenburg Omens” and “Titanic Syndromes” recently. Both are indicative of a growing lack of trend uniformity and weakening market internals. A brief explanation: the Hindenburg Omen is a sell signal that occurs when new highs and new lows each exceed 2.8% of advances plus declines on the same day. The Titanic Syndrome is triggered when 52-week lows outnumber 52-week highs within seven days of an all-time high in the index concerned.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=332660&preview_id=332660&preview_nonce=2500955316&preview=true

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.