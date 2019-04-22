Auto Execs Worried About What Comes Next

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, April 22nd, 2019

January and February saw sharp downturns in U.S. new vehicle sales, though many in the industry tried to downplay the poor showing by blaming the bad weather that spread across the country. Things didn't look much better in March, with overall first-quarter demand down by nearly 4%. Even powerhouse manufacturers like General Motors and Toyota tumbled, only four brands finishing out the first three months of the year with increased retail sales.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/04/22/automakers-fret-over-impending-sales-slowdown-at-new-york-auto-show.html

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.