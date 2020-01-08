Auto Skid Marks At Year End Portend Expansion Cycle Running Out Of Steam
The numbers automakers have been publishing for December, and therefore total year sales, are not the sort that make you think things are getting better. All three of the formerly Big 3 US carmakers reported sharper declines in Q4 than expected (GM -6.3%, FCA -0.2%, Ford -1.3%). It was worse, apparently, for the imports. Much […]
David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.