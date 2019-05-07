Baby George Papadopoulos: How A No Count Kid Who Didn't Know Nothing Became The Deep State's Excuse For Spying On The Trump Campaign

Chicanery was the force behind the formal opening of the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation. There was a false premise, namely: The Trump campaign must have known that Russia possessed emails related to Hillary Clinton. From there, through either intentional deception or incompetence, the foreign ministries of Australia and the United States erected a fraudulent story tying the Trump campaign’s purported knowledge to the publication of hacked Democratic National Committee emails.

