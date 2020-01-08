Back To Square #1: 2019 US Auto Sales Back To Year 2000 Level
Total new car and truck sales, retail and fleet, fell 1.2% in 2019, from a year ago and 2.5% from the peak in 2016, to 17.11 million vehicles. This makes it the third year in a row below the 2016 peak. And it was 1.4% below the prior peak set in the year 2000: […]
