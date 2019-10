Interventionists say that that would have been terrible. More terrible than vicious and brutal regimes in North Korea, China, Cuba, Venezuela, Iraq, Afghanistan, Egypt, Chile, Iran, and so many others, many of whom have been proud partners and allies of the U.S. government? If the United States could survive all those other vicious and brutal foreign regimes, why couldn’t it have survived with one more?

https://www.fff.org/2019/10/30/in-search-of-bagdadi-to-destroy/