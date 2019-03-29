Banned! Why Alan Dershowitz Got Drop-Kicked By CNN

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, March 29th, 2019

Viewers enjoyed my feisty debates with legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin and asked for more. Host Anderson Cooper enjoyed sparring with me, as did hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon. CNN viewers benefited from evaluating my viewpoints against those of other guests and hosts. 

But then, suddenly, I was banned from CNN.  Over the past half year or so, I have never once been asked to appear on a CNN program. Initially I wondered why, and I asked some of my friends at the network. They were evasive and studiously avoided any direct answer to my question. 

 

 

 

https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/436059-alan-dershowitz-how-cnn-misled-its-viewers

 

 

