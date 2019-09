Technicals aside I can point to corporate profits which peaked in 2014 yet record buybacks have reduced floats and created EPS growth that doesn’t exist, I’ve talked about $AAPL as a prominent example. Same earnings as 2015 yet now a multiple of 17 as opposed to 12 then thanks to the illusion of growth that buybacks create.

