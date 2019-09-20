Behind The Donald's Iranian Disaster/Humiliation: The 12 Idiotic Pompeo/Neocon Demands

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, September 20th, 2019

Among the 12 demands issued by Pompeo: End all enrichment of uranium or processing of plutonium. Halt all testing of ballistic missiles. Cut off Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. Disarm and demobilize Shiite militias in Syria and Iraq. Terminate support for the Houthi rebels resisting Saudi intervention in Yemen.The demands Pompeo made were those that victorious nations impose upon the defeated or defenseless. Pompeo’s problem: Iran was neither.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/09/patrick-j-buchanan/can-trump-still-avoid-war-on-iran/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.