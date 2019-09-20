Behind The Donald's Iranian Disaster/Humiliation: The 12 Idiotic Pompeo/Neocon Demands

Among the 12 demands issued by Pompeo: End all enrichment of uranium or processing of plutonium. Halt all testing of ballistic missiles. Cut off Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. Disarm and demobilize Shiite militias in Syria and Iraq. Terminate support for the Houthi rebels resisting Saudi intervention in Yemen.The demands Pompeo made were those that victorious nations impose upon the defeated or defenseless. Pompeo’s problem: Iran was neither.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/09/patrick-j-buchanan/can-trump-still-avoid-war-on-iran/