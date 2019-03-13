Behind The Post X-Mas Rally---Day Traders, Chart Monkeys, Robo-Machines

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, March 13th, 2019

"This is just day traders, chart monkeys, robo machines. This has nothing to do with rationality or investment analysis on any reasonable time basis," Stockman said Tuesday on CNBC's "Futures Now." "There's no Trump boom. We're near the end of this cycle. Recessions haven't been outlawed. It will happen in the next year or two."

 It's a subject that's in his new book, "Peak Trump: The Undrainable Swamp and The Fantasy of MAGA."

